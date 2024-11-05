Kupuna pack Maui Mall Village for 51st Maui County Senior Fair



















Kupuna took their blood pressure, danced near the stage to music of their times, and learned about services available to them from private and public organizations Saturday at the 51st Maui County Senior Fair.

Kupuna, family and friends filled The Maui Mall Village to listen to music of Nevah Too Late and the beat of Maui Taiko, got some exercise with Enhance Fitness and Keoni’s Hot Lava Fitness and enjoyed the young dancers of Hālau Nā Lei ʻAʻala O Kuʻu Aloha.

There were speeches by Mayor Richard Bissen, Human Concerns Director Lori Tsuhako, Maui County Executive on Aging Rowena Dagdag-Andaya and Maui Economic Opportunity Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. Ed Kanoi was the emcee.

Walking around the mall, attendees had the opportunity to visit about 60 tables with information pertinent to kupuna, vaccines and health checks, arts and crafts and baked goods. The vendors included government agencies, kupuna clubs and businesses offering services and items for kupuna.

The event was organized by the Maui County Office on Aging with the support of MEO.