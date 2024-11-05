Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 4-6 4-6 5-7 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:38 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:02 AM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A weak front moving in from the northwest will enhance trade wind flow across the islands on Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly the remainder of the week.

Multiple north and northwest impulses associated with an active storm pattern over the northern Pacific are expected over the next several days. This, combined with strong northeast trade winds, will create rough conditions for most north- facing shores beginning tomorrow afternoon and continuing into the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will become rough as early as tomorrow morning. Short-period and choppy conditions will be dominant due to a combination of northerly swell and northeast wind-driven waves.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain near the seasonal average, with only small, short-period southeast swells and background long-period southerly swells expected through the remainder of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.