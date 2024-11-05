Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2024

November 5, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
4-6
4-6
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:38 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 06:02 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A weak front moving in from the northwest will enhance trade wind flow across the islands on Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly the remainder of the week. 


Multiple north and northwest impulses associated with an active storm pattern over the northern Pacific are expected over the next several days. This, combined with strong northeast trade winds, will create rough conditions for most north- facing shores beginning tomorrow afternoon and continuing into the weekend. 


Surf along east-facing shores will become rough as early as tomorrow morning. Short-period and choppy conditions will be dominant due to a combination of northerly swell and northeast wind-driven waves. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain near the seasonal average, with only small, short-period southeast swells and background long-period southerly swells expected through the remainder of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
