Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Meeting to be held at Lahaina Intermediate

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

The meeting will include:

Wastewater system updates from the County Department of Environmental Management

An update from All Hands and Hearts on its ineligible debris removal program

An overview of the draft Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan from the County Department of Planning

A presentation by Keʻeaumoku Kapu on the work of Nā ʻAikāne of Maui and the cultural monitoring program in place for debris cleanup in Lahaina



The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. Akakū: Maui Community Media will show a live broadcast of the meeting on Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.