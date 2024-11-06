44th Annual Keiki Fishing Tournament, Nov. 9 in Kāʻanapali

The Lahaina Yacht Club hosts the 44th Annual Keiki Fishing Tournament, happening Nov. 9, 2024 at the Kāʻanapali Golf Course pond.

The tournament completely sold out in under 90 minutes, according to organizers.

The community event dates back to 1977, and participation is free.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the past, the tournament was held in and around Lahaina Harbor.

“The fishing was fierce and the keiki always had a fantastic time,” organizers said. “With the loss of our clubhouse and our town, the challenges this year are immense. We are committed to keeping this a free event.”

The Lahaina Yacht Club teamed up with West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply for this year’s event. Organizers also thanked sponsors, donors and volunteers for making the event possible. Lead sponsors include: Hawaiian Electric Co., West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply, Oao Sushi, Maui Community Sailing Foundation, and the Lahaina Maritime Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina Yacht Club is committed to promoting yacht racing, cruising, motor boating, fishing, and various other marine activities; affording it’s members the opportunity to learn elementary navigation, astronomy, meteorology, seamanship, rules of the road, safety regulations, communications and all other subject matters pertaining to ships, harbors and marine affairs.