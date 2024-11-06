New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District approves Aloha Halawa District Partners as preferred offeror

NASED-Conceptual Rendering of Aloha Stadium / Courtesy Crawford Architects

The state Department of Accounting and General Services and the Stadium Authority announced the approval of Aloha Halawa District Partners (AHDP) as the preferred offeror for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) and that the NASED process is on track to open the new Aloha Stadium for the 2028 University of Hawaiʻi football season.

The state will now enter into the diligence and discussion phase to finalize negotiations for a range of technical and other matters. Final execution of an agreement is still targeted for summer of 2025. The next phase of this procurement also includes outreach by AHDP with the surrounding community and other key stakeholders to present further details of its proposal and gather feedback.

“The governor has made it clear that it’s important for our state to have a quality stadium. We have achieved another major milestone working toward that in the NASED process thanks to the commitment and effort by AHDP and the NASED project team,” said Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka. “I am looking forward to the next phase where we will be able to finalize the details of AHDP’s proposal and continue our progress toward creating a great new stadium, much-needed residential housing and mixed-use transit-oriented development to revitalize the surrounding community.”

“The additional month of review was invaluable and helped us strengthen AHDP’s proposal to lay a solid foundation for the remaining negotiations as part of the diligence and discussion phase,” said Brennon Morioka, Stadium Authority chair. “We also want to thank members of the evaluation committee for all their efforts. They made sure that AHDP’s proposal complied with the RFP and demonstrated acceptable value for the state. We encourage the community to participate in AHDP’s outreach process to fully understand the details of the proposal, the new Aloha Stadium and the surrounding entertainment district.”

AHDP is a consortium comprising:

Development Ventures Group, Inc., Stanford Carr Development, LLC, Ameresco, Inc., and Aloha Stadium Community Development, LLC (The Cordish Company) as the lead equity members;

RMA Architects, Populous, SB Architects, Henning Larsen, Alakea Design Group, and WCIT Architects as the design team;

Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. and AECOM Hunt as the construction team; and

Castle & Cooke Hawai‘i and Wilson Okamoto Corporation as other team members.

This remains an active procurement process. Further details of AHDP’s proposal will be made public through the community outreach activities that will be conducted during the diligence and discussion phase.