SBA economic injury loan assistance deadline is Nov. 9

Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience, visited with Amy and Tien Doan, owners of Whaler’s Fine Jewelry, in September at the Whalers Village in Kaʻanapali. The Doans received a low-interest SBA loan to help keep them afloat. The deadline for such assistance is Nov. 9. PC: Brian Perry

Federal officials are reminding wildfire survivors that the US Small Business Administration’s deadline for Economic Injury Loans is Saturday, Nov. 9.

After the deadline, the SBA will accept late applications if delays were caused by circumstances beyond the applicant’s control.

So far, $412.86 million in SBA disaster loans have been approved for affected Maui homeowners, renters and businesses.

The agency has four offices in Maui County for businesses and individuals impacted by the August 2023 wildfires, including high winds. Services are free, and no appointment is necessary.

A link to recovery centers in Lahaina, Wailuku, Kahului and Kīhei can be found by clicking here. Office hours vary.

SBA applicants can apply online and receive additional disaster information by clicking here. Or, they can call the agency’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The SBA is hosting seminars every Tuesday on disaster funds availability. These are on Zoom from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Hawaiʻi time. for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81128570989; Meeting ID: 811 2857 0989