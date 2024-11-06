Maui News

Senate Pres. Kouchi announces leadership and committee chairs for 33rd legislature

November 6, 2024, 5:00 PM HST
Senator Ronald Kouchi. Courtesy photo.

Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi announced Senate leadership and committee chairs for the upcoming 33rd Legislative Biennium 2025 through 2026.

Leadership

President: Sen. Ronald D. Kouchi
Vice President: Sen. Michelle N. Kidani
Majority Leader: Sen. Dru Mamo Kanuha
Majority Floor Leader: Sen. Glenn Wakai
Assistant Majority Floor Leader: Sen. Lynn DeCoite
Majority Policy Leader: Sen. Les Ihara, Jr.
Majority Whip: Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye
Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Henry J.C. Aquino
Assistant Majority Whip:Sen. Troy N. Hashimoto
Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole
Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Chris Lee
Assistant Majority Whip:Sen. Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III

Committee Chairs

Agriculture and Environment: Sen. Mike Gabbard
Commerce and Consumer Protection: Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole
Education: Sen. Michelle N. Kidani
Economic Development and Tourism: Sen. Lynn DeCoite
Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs: Sen. Glenn Wakai
Government Operations: Sen. Angus L.K. McKelvey
Hawaiian Affairs: Sen. Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III
Health and Human Services: Sen. Joy San Buenaventura
Higher Education:Sen. Donna Mercado Kim
Housing: Sen. Stanley Chang
Judiciary: Sen. Karl Rhoads
Labor and Technology:Sen. Henry J.C. Aquino

