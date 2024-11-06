Maui News
Senate Pres. Kouchi announces leadership and committee chairs for 33rd legislature
Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi announced Senate leadership and committee chairs for the upcoming 33rd Legislative Biennium 2025 through 2026.
Leadership
|President:
|Sen. Ronald D. Kouchi
|Vice President:
|Sen. Michelle N. Kidani
|Majority Leader:
|Sen. Dru Mamo Kanuha
|Majority Floor Leader:
|Sen. Glenn Wakai
|Assistant Majority Floor Leader:
|Sen. Lynn DeCoite
|Majority Policy Leader:
|Sen. Les Ihara, Jr.
|Majority Whip:
|Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye
|Assistant Majority Whip:
|Sen. Henry J.C. Aquino
|Assistant Majority Whip:
|Sen. Troy N. Hashimoto
|Assistant Majority Whip:
|Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole
|Assistant Majority Whip:
|Sen. Chris Lee
|Assistant Majority Whip:
|Sen. Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III
Committee Chairs
|Agriculture and Environment:
|Sen. Mike Gabbard
|Commerce and Consumer Protection:
|Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole
|Education:
|Sen. Michelle N. Kidani
|Economic Development and Tourism:
|Sen. Lynn DeCoite
|Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs:
|Sen. Glenn Wakai
|Government Operations:
|Sen. Angus L.K. McKelvey
|Hawaiian Affairs:
|Sen. Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III
|Health and Human Services:
|Sen. Joy San Buenaventura
|Higher Education:
|Sen. Donna Mercado Kim
|Housing:
|Sen. Stanley Chang
|Judiciary:
|Sen. Karl Rhoads
|Labor and Technology:
|Sen. Henry J.C. Aquino
