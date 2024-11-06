Maui News

Woman succumbs to injuries from rollover crash last week on West Kuiaha Rd. in Haʻikū

November 6, 2024, 4:16 PM HST
A 44-year-old Kahului woman succumbed to injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash reported on Oct. 31 on West Kuiaha Road in Haʻikū, police said.

Police have since identified the woman as Shelly Kan-Hai, and say she died on Nov. 5, 2024 while at the Maui Memorial Medical Center where she was transported for care.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Kan-Hai’s family and friends.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a grey 2015 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on West Kuiaha Road when it veered right off the roadway. The Kia struck a fence on the roadway shoulder and overturned, landing on its roof back in the southbound lane of the roadway.

As a result of this collision, the operator of the Sorento, and her 2-year-old female passenger were extricated from the vehicle by good Samaritans. The operator was found to be unresponsive at the scene and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The 2-year-old sustained no injuries as a result of the collision. She was evaluated and released.

The department reports this was Maui County’s 14th traffic fatality of 2024, compared to 16 at the same time last year.

