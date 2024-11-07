28th Annual Arthur T. Ueoka Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament, Nov. 10

The Arthur T. Ueoka Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is back for its 28th year, set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. The tournament honors the memory of former Judge and Prosecutor Arthur T. Ueoka, with all proceeds supporting scholarships for individuals with Maui ties who are pursuing a law degree.

The event will begin with registration at 6 a.m. and a shotgun start at 7 a.m. The format will be a four-person scramble, offering a fun and competitive atmosphere for golfers of all skill levels.

Entry fee: $150 per golfer

Hole sponsorship: $250

Entry fee includes:

Golf and cart

Entry into “Closest to the Pin” contests

Entry into the “Longest Drive” contest

Lunch and beverages

Prizes

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Following the tournament, an awards ceremony and lunch will be held near the 18th hole, featuring prizes to celebrate the participants and recognize outstanding performances.

Entry forms are available online: https://tinyurl.com/4vu74a92

Please sign up by Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Arthur T. Ueoka Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament continues to make a significant impact by helping local students achieve their dreams of a legal education. Don’t miss the chance to participate in this special event that blends the spirit of competition with community support.

For more information on registration or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Frank Loyd Jr. at frank.m.loyd@mauicounty.gov.

Established in honor of Arthur T. Ueoka, a distinguished Judge and Prosecutor, the scholarship fund provides financial support to aspiring law students with connections to Maui. The tournament serves as the primary fundraiser, enabling the continuation of this legacy of education and community service.