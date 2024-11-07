A look ahead at Maui’s visitor and convention activities this winter, early 2025

HVCB highlights for winter season. Courtesy photos

Visitors who volunteer with local programs can receive perks like discounts or even a free night at select hotels, as part of the Mālama Hawaiʻi initiative.

An incentive to foster responsible tourism and strengthen the connection between visitors and Hawai‘i’s natural resources, the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau launched the Mālama Hawaiʻi initiative in 2020.

Maui County offers more than 99 ‘voluntourism’ activities, from feeding families with Feed My Sheep to conserving wildlife with the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund, activities which connect participants to Hawai‘i’s ecosystems and communities.

Mālama Hawaiʻi – Maui

There are over 99 participating activities across Maui County, including:

Feed my Sheep

Maui Humane Society

Blue ʻĀina Cleanup

Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund

Kaʻehu

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge

Kipuka Olowalu

Leilani Farm Sanctuary

Mālama Maui Nui

Maui Sewing Hui

Na Mahiʻai ʻo Keanae

Pacific Whale Foundation (more details below)

Redline Rafting

Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi – Maui Group

Surfrider Foundation – Maui Chapter

The Sewing Hui of Maui

The Pacific Whale Foundation’s Mālama Pono Program is offering a volunteer program inviting residents and visitors to help mālama ʻāina (care for the land) this winter. The organization’s Conservation and Outreach team has revamped its former Volunteers on Vacation program to continue to encourage and perpetuate destination stewardship and is also inviting staff and community members to connect with their island home. The program’s conservation efforts allow participants to give back to the ʻāina (land) and create memories as they contribute to Maui’s sustainability. To learn more, visit www.PacificWhale.org/Malama-Pono.

To learn more about any of these volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.gohawaii.com/malama.

Hotel developments coming soon on Maui, Lanai

Fairmont Kea Lani’s culinary team will construct a Festive Gingerbread Display modeled after the ahupua‘a (land division) of Palaue‘a, the traditional place name of the resort’s home acreage. The gingerbread ahupua‘a will highlight Fairmont Kea Lani’s ma uka (mountain) to ma kai (ocean) property features, including its villas and suites, three pools, dining venues, open-air lobby and the resort’s Hawaiian cultural center, Hale Kukuna, as well as festive embellishments celebrating the holiday season. To learn more visit, www.Fairmont.com/Kea-Lani-Maui.

Hawanawana Spa at Four Season Lāna‘i recently introduced a series of treatments and classes inspired by the ancient practice of sound therapy. The experiences incorporate singing bowls, gongs and chimes to create healing vibrations, aiming to bring the brain into an alpha or theta state. Signature offerings include the Three Senses Massage, which blends locally sourced Hawaiian flowers and essential oils such as plumeria, pīkake or tiare with the soothing tones of Tibetan sound bowls. Guests can also experience Cocoon Sound Meditation while suspended in an aerial yoga hammock or relax with Sound Bath Therapy, allowing sound vibrations to immerse the body and mind. www.FourSeasons.com/Lanai/Spa

Say “Mele Kalikimaka” (Merry Christmas) and experience the magic of the holiday season at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. The resort offers a Hawai‘i twist on classic holiday traditions, festive lights, family-friendly activities and seasonal “spa-liday” treatments. Relax in a Residential Suite as a holiday home away from home with a view. Holiday happenings begin on Dec. 21 and will include:

Letter Writing to Santa

Festive Flower-Crown Making

A Petting Zoo

Mermaid Poolside Fun

A Kapalua Calorie Crunch Walk

Holiday Hula Lessons

Breakfast with Santa

Music concerts by Anuhea, Thunderstorm Artis and Gretchen Rhodes

A Cajun Seafood Bake

To learn more, visit www.RitzCarlton.com/Maui.

Wailea Beach Resort, nestled between two of the island’s gold-sand crescent beaches, is undergoing a refresh set to debut in early 2025 that will include updated guest rooms and revitalized oceanfront villas. The new design will feature a color palette inspired by Wailea’s natural beauty, reflecting Hawai‘i sunrises, volcanic lava rocks and native ‘ōhi‘a lehua trees. Interiors will blend natural materials, such as bamboo and koa wood with curated artwork. Oversized lānai (verandas) with traditional Hawaiian pūne‘e (daybeds) will welcome guests to unwind and enjoy sunsets. Learn more at www.Marriott.com.

The Westin Maui Resort and Spa, Kāʻanapali has completed a $160 million transformation, rebranding its Ocean Tower as Kūkahi Tower. Designed with tranquility in mind, Kūkahi’s rooms feature natural color palettes, wood finishes, bespoke artwork and ocean views. At Kūkahi’s heart is The Valley Alley, a 10,000-square-foot social hub with Topgolf Swing Suites, Duckpin bowling and arcade games. Also accommodating meetings, group events and conventions, The Valley Alley and expansive pool deck are available for exclusive buyouts. The resort is also introducing ‘Ulu Kitchen by Peter Merriman, offering oceanfront dining celebrating Hawai‘i’s fishermen, ranchers and farms. Visit www.Marriott.com to learn more.

New dining options this winter on Maui

Debuting at The Shops at Wailea in early 2025, Aurum Maui marks the first venture outside Colorado for Destination Hospitality Group. Led by Maui locals Chef Taylor Ponte and General Manager Natasha Ponte, the casual dining restaurant will offer New American cuisine, blending global culinary techniques with local seasonal ingredients. Learn more at www.AurumMaui.com.

Coco Deck Lahaina, Kitchen + Bar opened this fall at 1312 Front Street under the leadership of Maui chef Alvin Savella. The new eatery offers a community-focused dining experience with an oceanfront setting. The restaurant blends Mexican, local, seafood and American flavors and serves tropical cocktails and mocktails. As Lahaina rebuilds, Coco Deck Lahaina hopes to become a vibrant part of the community. Learn more at www.CocoDeckLahaina.com.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea opens its new sushi restaurant, Komo, in December. Offering an intimate dining experience, blending authentic Japanese cuisine with the stunning beauty of Hawai‘i. Under the leadership of Chef Kyokuni “Kiyo” Ikeda, Komo aims to delight guests with harmonious flavors presented in the spirit of ho‘okipa (hospitality). Visit www.FourSeasons.com/Maui for details.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea welcomes guests this holiday season with A Taste of La Dolce Vita from Dec. 19-21. The event will feature the flavors of coastal Italy and be in collaboration with Italy’s San Domenica Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel. A MoonShine party on Dec. 19 will be complimentary for resort guests and feature specially curated menus at the resort’s newly refreshed Ferraro’s Restaurant and Bar. Though the San Domenica Palace team will only be on-site for the weekend event, the special menu and spritz items will be available through Jan. 4, 2025. To learn more, visit www.FourSeasons.com/Maui.

Havens Harborside, Fish and Chophouse, the food truck run by Chef Zach Sato, recently opened a restaurant at Māʻalaea Harbor Shops. Committed to showcasing local ingredients from fishermen, farmers and producers, the restaurant’s menu features a fusion of fresh flavors and cult classics, offering everything from noodle dishes to smash burgers and temaki. Situated at the harbor, Havens Harborside promises ocean views as a backdrop for dining. Learn more at www.HavensMaui.com.

Street party returns to central Maui

After a four-year hiatus, Wailuku First Fridays, the vibrant monthly street party where locals and visitors enjoy live music, delicious food, unique art and shopping, returns Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Vendors, food trucks, crafters and artists will fill the streets of Wailuku for both events, creating a lively atmosphere celebrating local businesses and talent. Guests strolling the event will get to sample a variety of foods, listen to music, discover one-of-a-kind goods, experience Maui’s local culture and support the community. Visit www.GoHawaii.com for more.

Popular festivals and events on Maui this winter

Nov. 7-9, 2024: 32nd Annual Hula O Nā Keiki Festival

The annual Hula O Nā Keiki Festival is set for Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort this fall. The premier keiki (children’s) hula competition showcases talented dancers, ages six through 17, from hālau hula (hula schools) across Hawaiʻi and invites all to celebrate Hawaiian culture through workshops, exhibits and a local artisan market. Highlights of the festival include a hula kahiko (traditional hula) competition on Nov. 8 and a hula ʻauana (contemporary hula) competition and awards on Nov. 9, both starting at 4 p.m. A Hawaiian arts market featuring local artisans will happen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. Visit www.OUTRIGGER.com/Kaanapali for details.

Jan. 2-5, 2025: The Sentry on the 2025 PGA TOUR

Formerly The Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Sentry opens the 2025 PGA Tour season on Maui’s northwest coast at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. For the past 25 years, Maui has hosted The Sentry, which aims to continue using its platform to ensure awareness, fundraising and support for the West Maui community. The Sentry features an accomplished field of pro golfers, including PGA Tour winners from the 2023 calendar year, and the top 50 of final FedExCup standings. The Sentry annually attracts over 30 of the world’s best golfers for tournament play. For more info, visit www.Sentry.com.

March 2, 2025: 14th Annual Maui 5K

Participants can run a 5K through the Mā‘alaea area near the ocean center or walk an alternate mile-long loop; a virtual run-or-walk is also offered for those who can’t attend. Proceeds go directly to the community, providing funding for local schools. Runners and walkers can indicate the school they wish to support on their registration form. Online registration closes Feb. 26, 2025. Learn more at www.Maui5k.org.

For a full list of events around the Hawaiian Islands, visit GoHawaii.com/Events.