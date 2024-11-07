Gina Young sworn in as East Maui Regional Water Authority director

Gina Young was sworn in Wednesday as the first director of the East Maui Regional Water Authority. PC: County of Maui/Mia Aʻi

Gina Young was sworn in Wednesday as the first director of the East Maui Regional Water Authority. The Maui County Council voted Oct. 25 to approve her appointment to the position, following her unanimous selection by the East Maui Regional Community Board or ʻAha Wai o Maui Hikina Regional Community Board.

Young was executive assistant to Councilmember Shane Sinenci when she worked on the charter amendment to create the board. Sinenci, who holds the Council’s East Maui residency seat, introduced the amendment that was approved by voters in 2022. The board’s functions are to investigate, acquire, manage and control water collection and delivery systems in the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū and Huelo license areas.

“Director Young has a unique knowledge of East Maui watershed areas and established relationships with those already working to protect its resources,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We share in the goal of working together collaboratively to manage our precious water resources.”

“The work to protect our water resources and the public trust continues. Today is another step to meet those goals,” Councilmember Sinenci said after Young was sworn in at the Kalana O Maui county building.

Board member Francis Quitazol said Young’s willingness to collaborate was one reason she was selected.“She has extensive experience working with policy makers and stakeholders, effectively acting as a bridge that connects the two,” he said. “Her approach ensures that everyone’s needsare considered. This inclusion doesn’t mean taking control. Rather, it means working together with all parties involved.”

Young previously worked as a senior planner in the County Department of Planning. She was Planning Department Employee of the Year in 2012 and was team leader of the Division Team of the Year in 2013.She served as president, vice president and secretary of the Kula Community Association and was vice chair of the Hawaiʻi Health System Corpporation Maui Region Board of Directors.

She earned a bachelorʻs degree in political science from the University of California at Santa Barbara, a masterʻs degree in public administration from The George Washington University and a certified financial planning degree from the College of Financial Planning in conjunction with The George Washington University.

“Water, wai, should be revered, not commodified, not wasted,” Young said, addressing those attending the swearing-in. “Wai brings life to everything. Our watersheds are sacred spaces and they should be treated as such.”

“The power of government can be used to do the right thing,” she continued. “It can be an advocate for the public good and in that process be a voice for the community. We look to our past to reinvigorate the use of Hawaiian sustainability so that we can reap the benefits in our watersheds. We look ahead to make sure we have enough water and sufficient infrastructure for our future in an era of climate change. The Maui hikina community has suffered greatly under the effects of water diversion, including negative impact on their culture, their spirit, the quality of life and their livelihood. I’m honored to work with the board to bring a voice and a seat at the table to this community and to be a part of this longtime movement to bring water justice to the community.”