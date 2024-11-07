Legislative committees to hold joint informational briefing on HECO Wildfire Mitigation Plan

November 7, 2024, 4:35 PM HST
* Updated November 7, 4:36 PM
File photo (May 2024) Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection. PC: Senate YouTube Channel

A joint informational briefing hosted by the Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection, the Committee on Public Safety and Intergovernmental and Military Affairs, and the Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism takes place at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

The purpose of this joint informational briefing is for Hawaiian Electric Company to present its Wildfire Mitigation Plan, which was ordered by the Public Utilities Commission on Sept. 13, 2024, and is due on Jan. 10, 2025.

Participants will include:

  • Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole – Chair, Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection
  • Sen. Carol Fukunaga – Vice Chair, Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection
  • Sen. Glenn Wakai – Chair, Committee on Public Safety and Intergovernmental and Military Affairs; Vice Chair, Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism
  • Sen. Brandon J. C. Elefante – Vice Chair, Committee on Public Safety and Intergovernmental and Military Affairs
  • Sen. Lynn DeCoite – Chair, Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism       
No public testimony will be accepted.

A livestream will be available on the Senate YouTube Channel.

