Maui Surf Forecast for November 08, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:31 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Per nearshore PacIOOS buoy observations at Hanalei and Waimea, swell out of the northerly quadrant is dominated by a small medium to long period NW (310-330) and a moderate but shorter period NNE (350-020) swell. This translates to small surf along N and W facing shores that will hold through today and then decline tonight. Existing NW swell will then be reinforced by a new moderate long period NW (320-330) swell that will maintain elevated surf through the first half of the weekend before it declines during Sunday. The first half of next week will then feature a moderate long period NW (320) swell that will peak Monday into Monday night only to be quickly followed by a borderline large NW (320) long period swell the forerunners of which should begin arriving late Tuesday. This latter swell will likely elevate surf to the High Surf Advisory threshold for N and W facing shores on Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated and choppy through the middle of next week due to the strong trade winds. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com