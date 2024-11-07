Maui Surf Forecast for November 08, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:10 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 08:44 AM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Per nearshore PacIOOS buoy observations at Hanalei and Waimea, swell out of the northerly quadrant is dominated by a small medium to long period NW (310-330) and a moderate but shorter period NNE (350-020) swell. This translates to small surf along N and W facing shores that will hold through today and then decline tonight. Existing NW swell will then be reinforced by a new moderate long period NW (320-330) swell that will maintain elevated surf through the first half of the weekend before it declines during Sunday. The first half of next week will then feature a moderate long period NW (320) swell that will peak Monday into Monday night only to be quickly followed by a borderline large NW (320) long period swell the forerunners of which should begin arriving late Tuesday. This latter swell will likely elevate surf to the High Surf Advisory threshold for N and W facing shores on Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated and choppy through the middle of next week due to the strong trade winds. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.