Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 08, 2024

November 7, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:10 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 08:44 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Per nearshore PacIOOS buoy observations at Hanalei and Waimea, swell out of the northerly quadrant is dominated by a small medium to long period NW (310-330) and a moderate but shorter period NNE (350-020) swell. This translates to small surf along N and W facing shores that will hold through today and then decline tonight. Existing NW swell will then be reinforced by a new moderate long period NW (320-330) swell that will maintain elevated surf through the first half of the weekend before it declines during Sunday. The first half of next week will then feature a moderate long period NW (320) swell that will peak Monday into Monday night only to be quickly followed by a borderline large NW (320) long period swell the forerunners of which should begin arriving late Tuesday. This latter swell will likely elevate surf to the High Surf Advisory threshold for N and W facing shores on Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated and choppy through the middle of next week due to the strong trade winds. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
