MEO receives more than $27,000 in donations for Maui fire relief fund

Children stack Lego at the Maui Economic Opportunity Lahaina Head Start playground in February. The Children’s Disaster Services, a program of the Brethren Disaster Ministries in New Windsor, Maryland, made a $5,000 donation to MEO Head Start to support enrolled preschool families impacted by the wildfires.

Maui Economic Opportunity has received more than $27,000 in private gifts since August—led by a nearly $20,000 donation from Servco—to assist those impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

Servco Foundation surprised MEO with a check for $12,981.04 with Servco Pacific Inc. adding another $7,018.96 to support those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

In another surprise donation, the Children’s Disaster Services, a program of the Brethren Disaster Ministries in New Windsor, Maryland, made a $5,000 donation to MEO Head Start to support enrolled preschool families impacted by the wildfires. Funds will be used to provide families with food, clothing, vehicle safety restraints (car seats or booster seats), school supplies and gas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This donation is designed to increase access to supplies and goods dedicated to health, safety, and wellness for families and their children.

“We are humbled that these donors would entrust us with their precious gifts of support to people impacted by the wildfires,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “The heartfelt generosity of residents in Hawaii and across the nation feeds our desire to do more to support those struggling to rebuild their lives from the ashes.”

MEO has received $663,589 in donations since the wildfires and has used those funds for housing and other needs of those impacted by the wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to the donor-driven support, MEO also operates the Maui Relief TANF program, which provides housing, vehicle, clothing and school supply support for families with dependent children, and the National Dislocated Worker Grant, which offers employment with organizations engaged in wildfire recovery work.

For more information, call 808-243-4404 for the TANF program and 808-867-0460 for the NDWG program.