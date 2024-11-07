Three-day Maui Health strike ends, bargaining to resume next week

VC: UNAC/UHCP

Maui health care workers returned to work on Thursday after a three-day strike, conducted in an effort to shine light on issues surrounding staffing and wages.

The United Nurses and Health Care Employees of Hawaiʻi represents 900 employees of Maui Health System at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lāna‘i Community Hospital. Members include registered nurses, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, speech/language pathologists, MRI, imaging, and mammography technicians, financial counselors, admitting clerks, receptionists, and many more.

Maui Health previously reported that tentative agreements had been reached, before the strike began, on all non-economic items. Unresolved issues remained wages, benefits and staffing.

Union and management are scheduled to return to the bargaining table virtually on Nov. 14 and in-person on Dec. 11 and 12.