Game bird crop study launches on Hawaiʻi Island

November 8, 2024, 11:54 AM HST
Ring-necked pheasant, one of the game birds available for hunting in Hawaiʻi. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Hunters are invited to participate in the collection of crop samples from birds harvested on Hawaiʻi Island. The crop is part of the bird’s digestive system where food is stored before it is digested.

The game bird hunting season runs from Nov. 2 to Jan. 26. The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is collecting samples to understand what game birds are eating in public hunting areas on Hawaiʻi Island. The findings will help guide management efforts.

For information on how to participate, see the flyer posted at hunter check-in stations or on the Division of Forestry and Wildlife website. For more information, contact the division office in Hilo at 808-974-4221.

