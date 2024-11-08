Grand opening announced for Honolulu Cookie Company at Whalers Village

Honolulu Cookie Company has opened a store at Whalers Village. Courtesy photo

Honolulu Cookie Company has opened a store at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali.

“We are thrilled to welcome Honolulu Cookie Company back to Whalers Village,” said Heath Mills, general manager, Whalers Village. “The delicious pineapple-shaped cookies are a beloved treat, and the return of this small business not only enriches our center but also strengthens our community.”

The grand opening started with a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Wilmont Kamaunu Kahaʻialiʻi followed by an in-store exclusive gift with purchase promotion highlighting local Lahaina-based small business, Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, as part of the special grand opening, Honolulu Cookie Company baked its white chocolate-dipped macadamia cookies with pink sprinkles in honor of the island of Maui. These special cookies will be shared with guests in their new Whalers Village store only, while supplies last.

“Amid the tragedy of losing our store on Front Street last year, we are humbled to have the opportunity to open a store in West Maui again and are grateful to be part of this strong and resilient island and community,” said Ryan Sung, executive vice president of Honolulu Cookie Company. “As a local Hawaiʻi business, we are committed to supporting the Valley Isle by giving back to our own employees from our Lahaina location who lost everything. We are also pleased to bring back a few of our Front Street store staff to work at this location as well as hire new staff who were displaced last year due to the wildfires. Honolulu Cookie Company is committed to making positive contributions as Maui rebuilds.”

For more information, including store hours, visit www.honolulucookie.com/content/store-locations.asp

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The first Honolulu Cookie Company bakery opened in 1998, eventually expanding and opening retail locations across O‘ahu, Maui, Las Vegas and Guam.