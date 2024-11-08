Lahaina food distribution event set for Nov. 16

Binhi at Ani will hold a food distribution event Nov. 16 at Lahaina Intermediate School. This file photo was taken during a food distribution event during the pandemic. Photo Courtesy: Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Binhi at Ani will be holding its annual Bayanihan Food Distribution with a drive-through event beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at Lahaina Intermediate School.

Binhi at Ani established the Bayanihan Food Distribution program during the pandemic and used the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului as its distribution site.

“After the Lahaina fire, we decided to bring the Bayanihan Food Distribution program to the west side,” said Arnel Alvarez, Binhi at Ani president. “It’s important to bring the program to those who are in the most need.”

Fire survivor and event Chairperson Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, the event chairperson, said volunteers will pass out food boxes, hot food, produce and assorted groceries as long as supplies last.

For traffic-flow purposes, vehicles must drive to the top of Lahainaluna Road where volunteers will direct the line of traffic. (Only right-turns will be allowed into the intermediate school)

Maui Food Bank has been a partner with Binhi at Ani in its Food Distribution program. Recently, the Yondr Group donated $15,000 to provide grocery gift cards as part of the food distribution. Also, the Maui Lions Clubs Region VI Zone 1 contributed $10,000 for produce.

Donations of cash and canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables are also being accepted from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Bin-hi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Volunteers are needed to prepare food boxes on Nov. 14 and 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Volunteers are also invited to help with the Nov. 16 food distribution, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Lahaina Intermediate.

For more information, contact Cabanilla-Takushi at 808-276-8861.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest.” It is a tax-exempt Hawaiʻi nonprofit incorporated in 1985. Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Onehee Ave. in Kahului. The center opened in 2005, and it’s the current site of the annual Barrio Fiesta®, celebrated on Maui since 1970.

Binhi at Ani also awards scholarships to outstanding high school graduates and awarded a total of 25 scholarships (three at $2,000 and 22 at $1,000) in 2024.



During the pandemic, Binhi at Ani established the Bayanihan Food Distribution Program. The program distributed 8,443 food boxes, including 8,760 plate lunches. The Bayanihan Feeding Program, as of Oct. 31, has delivered 29,677 meals to kupuna.



After the Lahaina fire, Binhi at Ani established the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund where qualified applicants (lost home, business or immediate family member) would receive $750. By the deadline of Sept. 30, 2023, 713 applications were received and an independent panel determined that 227 of the applicants qualified.

Binhi at Ani raised more than $170,000, and all of the 227 qualified applicants have received their $750 grants as well as an assortment of food boxes, plate lunches, toilet paper, water, comforters and gift cards.