Lahaina Restoration Foundation to hold annual meeting Nov. 22
The Lahaina Restoration Foundation Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School cafeteria. This free, community event features PowerPoint updates on Lahaina preservation efforts, recent accomplishments and upcoming projects.
Ample free parking is available on site.
Papa Hula o Lahainaluna, LHS Hawaiian Club, will provide entertainment. The event includes a light supper by Penne Pasta.
Reservations are required and may be made at www.lahainarestoration.org
For additional information, call 808-661-3262