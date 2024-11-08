Lahaina Restoration Foundation to hold annual meeting Nov. 22

Listen to this Article 1 minute

File photo from previous annual meeting in Lahaina. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School cafeteria. This free, community event features PowerPoint updates on Lahaina preservation efforts, recent accomplishments and upcoming projects.

Ample free parking is available on site.

Papa Hula o Lahainaluna, LHS Hawaiian Club, will provide entertainment. The event includes a light supper by Penne Pasta.

Reservations are required and may be made at www.lahainarestoration.org



For additional information, call 808-661-3262

