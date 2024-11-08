Maui’s Kalani Peʻa nominated for his 4th GRAMMY

Kalani Peʻa’s album “Kuini” has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award in 2025. Album cover by Antonio Agosto.

Maui musician Kalani Peʻa has been nominated for yet another GRAMMY.

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter of Hawaiian music will be included as part of “music’s biggest night” on Feb. 2, as his latest album, “Kuini,” is up for Best Regional Roots Music Album Category.

“Congratulations to all the fellow #GRAMMYs nominees and thank you @RecordingAcademy for this honor,” Pe’a said in an announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Peʻa’s album was recorded at his second home of Maui, at I-Vibe Studios in Kula. It includes 11 tracks that he wrote or co-wrote and features guest artists Jake Shimabukuro, Tiana Nonosina Liufau, the Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble, Wailau Ryder, Michael Casil, and Ron “Ruff” Boyce, among others.

Kalani Peʻa performs at an intimate community event in Lahaina Civic Center on the anniversary of the devastating August 2023 wildfire. File photo. PC: JD Pells / Maui Now (2024)

In his fifth album, Peʻa pays homage to the matriarchal influence that fuels his passion for haku mele (music composition) and preserving his cherished moʻomeheu Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian culture). A native of Hilo, his tracks also pay tribute to his second home, the island of Maui.

“It serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, ʻo ke aloha ka mea nui (love empowers all),” Peʻa said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Funding for the album came from the Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement – Chief Executive Officer Kūhiō Lewis, Henry Kapono Foundation, Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, Maui Chamber of Commerce, LahainaTown Action Committee and Colorado Music Relief Fund.

The album is available across all digital platforms. Physical CDs can be ordered at Kalanipeamusic.com/shop. Tune into the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 2 on CBS.