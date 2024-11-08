State House announces new leadership team, first female House speaker in Hawaiʻi history

House Majority Leader Sean Quinlan, (left to right) Majority Floor Leader Dee Morikawa, Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura, Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama and Majority Caucus Leader Chris Todd make up the new leadership of the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives. Courtesy photo

With strong support from a majority of members of the state House of Representatives, Rep. Nadine K. Nakamura assumed the role of speaker of the House effective Nov. 6, making history as the first woman to hold this position in the state of Hawaiʻi.

“I’m deeply honored by the support of my House colleagues to lead the state House of Representatives. I’m committed to ensuring a smooth transition as we prepare for the 33rd Legislative Session,” said Nakamura, a Democrat who served as House majority leader for the past two years. “Our new leadership team is excited to step up and start working now to address the pressing needs of our state.”

Nakamura was first elected to the state House in 2016. Prior to serving as House majority leader, she was chair of the House Committee on Housing. Previously, she was managing director for the County of Kauaʻi (2013-2016) under Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr., and served as a member of the Kauaʻi County Council (2010-2013). Nakamura holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and a Bachelor of Science in public affairs and urban planning from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. She is a mother of two children, Casey and Reis, and serves as a caregiver to her mother, Mabel Maeda.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She replaces former Speaker Scott Saiki, who led the House since 2017 until he was defeated by Kim Coco Iwamoto in the Democratic primary in August.

Additional members of the House leadership team include:

Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama

Majority Leader Sean Quinlan

Majority Caucus Leader Chris Todd

Majority Floor Leader Dee Morikawa

“Our team reflects the values of working families and the experiences of many in our community,” Nakamura said. “Representatives Ichiyama, Quinlan and Todd, as parents of young children, understand firsthand the importance of championing policies that support local families — such as childcare, healthcare access and work-life balance. Representative Morikawa, a seasoned member, continues to guide us with her institutional knowledge. We’re also proud to uphold strong Neighbor Island representation within the House leadership team.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Legislature will convene the 2025 Regular Session on Jan. 15.