Maui News

Waiehu shark attack victim released from hospital

November 8, 2024, 1:54 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ocean safety officers on a jet ski respond to a Nov. 1 shark attack in Waiehu. The 61-year-old victim has been released from the hospital. (11.1.24) PC: Wendy Osher

A 61-year-old shark attack victim has been released from Maui Memorial Medical Center, according to a Go Fund Me post.

Kenji Nonaka lost his leg below the knee when a shark attacked him while he was surfing last week. The incident was reported at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 1 in the area known as “Sand Piles” at Waiehu. After swimming to shore, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Go Fund Me page shows that more than $93,300 has been raised through the site to help with Nonaka’s recovery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are overjoyed to share that Kenji has been discharged from the hospital today and is back home!” the post said yesterday. “Kenji and Tomoko both want to express their deepest gratitude for all the love, aloha and donations they have received across the island and beyond. While this was a horrific accident, Kenji is still the brightest beacon of light and hope, and is super motivated to begin the rehab and recovery process to get back into the ocean he loves.” 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments