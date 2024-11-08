Waiehu shark attack victim released from hospital

Ocean safety officers on a jet ski respond to a Nov. 1 shark attack in Waiehu. The 61-year-old victim has been released from the hospital. (11.1.24) PC: Wendy Osher

A 61-year-old shark attack victim has been released from Maui Memorial Medical Center, according to a Go Fund Me post.

Kenji Nonaka lost his leg below the knee when a shark attacked him while he was surfing last week. The incident was reported at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 1 in the area known as “Sand Piles” at Waiehu. After swimming to shore, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Go Fund Me page shows that more than $93,300 has been raised through the site to help with Nonaka’s recovery.

“We are overjoyed to share that Kenji has been discharged from the hospital today and is back home!” the post said yesterday. “Kenji and Tomoko both want to express their deepest gratitude for all the love, aloha and donations they have received across the island and beyond. While this was a horrific accident, Kenji is still the brightest beacon of light and hope, and is super motivated to begin the rehab and recovery process to get back into the ocean he loves.”