Agriculture Department seeks proposals for invasive species control projects

Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle feeding damage. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has opened three requests for proposals to assist in the control and management of invasive pests, including the coconut rhinoceros beetle, little fire ants and two-lined spittle bug. Information on the requests is available on the State Procurement Office, Hawai‘i Awards and Notices Data System website, at hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities.

The State Legislature and Gov. Josh Green authorized funding for the invasive species control project through the Biosecurity Act 231. The law appropriated $10 million to the Agriculture Department for targeted invasive species control initiatives for fiscal year 2025 (July 2024 to June 2025).

The request for proposals includes:

Control and Mitigation of the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles – (RFP-25-01-PI)

This request seeks proposals from licensed contractors that have experience with the trimming, removal, hauling and in properly disposing coconut trees on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Maui and Kauaʻi counties. Total available funding is $1,100,000.

For O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island, the request is for services of a vendor to trim, remove, haul and dispose of coconut tree branches and leaves on coconut trees identified by the department on public lands. Funding: $600,000 for Oʻahu, $300,000 for Hawaiʻi County.

For the counties of Maui and Kaua‘i, the aim is primarily to conduct outreach to the landscape industry and other communities informing, educating and instructing people and groups on how to identify coconut rhinoceros beetle damage and infestations, as well as the appropriate actions to prevent and remove beetle breeding sites, with a secondary ability to trim, remove, haul and dispose of coconut tree branches and leaves on coconut trees identified by the department on public lands. Funding: $100,000 each for Maui and Kauaʻi counties.

For application information and forms, go to: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24968

Control and Mitigation of Little Fire Ants on Residential Properties (RFP-25-03-PI)

This request is for proposals from licensed pest control operators that have experience with mitigating and controlling little fire ants on residential properties on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and the counties of Maui and Kauaʻi. Licensed Pest Control Operators shall recommend a means to best identify and treat outbreaks of little fire ants in residential properties and to eliminate populations of the invasive species. Total funding is $1,100,000.

There will be four awards: $600,000 for Oʻahu, $200,000 for Hawaiʻi Island, $150,000 for Maui County and $150,000 for Kauaʻi County.

For application information and forms, go to: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24967

Deadline: Noon, Nov. 21.

Request for Proposals from Eligible Contractors in the County of Hawai‘i to Control and Mitigate the Spread of the Two-Lined Spittle Bug

This requests proposals from farmers, ranchers, and researchers that have experience with mitigating and controlling two-lined spittle bugs on Hawai‘i Island. Research into spittle bugs control methods and integrated pest management may also be considered. Proposals shall recommend a control project to treat and research spittle bugs to determine the most cost effective and efficient means to control populations. Priority will be given to farmers, ranchers and researchers that have experience with treating and/or direct research on pest management of spittle bugs. Total funding is $600,000.

For application information and forms, go to: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24966

Deadline: Noon, Nov. 21.

Awardees will be required to provide state tax clearance and a Certificate of Vendor Compliance from the Hawai‘i Compliance Express, indicating compliance with state procurement laws.