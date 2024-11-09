Find your perfect tree at Maui Nui’s 6th annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser

File: Boy scouts make Christmas tree sale at Camp Maluhia. PC: Courtesy Aloha Council BSA (2022)

The Maui Nui District Boy Scouts invite the Maui community to join them at their 6th Annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser, hosted at the scenic Camp Maluhia. The event will take place on two Saturdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., bringing the community together for holiday cheer, family fun and a unique adventure.

“This event has grown into a cherished tradition that brings the community together in the true spirit of the season, while also supporting our Scouts and the invaluable experiences they gain through Scouting,” said Blake Parsons, CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “It’s heartwarming to see familiar faces return year after year, along with new families joining in to make lasting holiday memories.”

This year, visitors can explore an assortment of Norfolk Pines growing across Camp Maluhia and select their perfect tree to take home. Families can choose to cut down their own tree by hand (no power tools allowed!) or get help from the Scouts and volunteers on hand. Suggested donations are just $5 per foot, with all proceeds directly supporting Camp Maluhia and High Adventure programs for local Scouts.

Located at 3450 Kahekili Highway, Camp Maluhia serves as a venue for Scouting programs, including High Adventures like backpacking and hiking, survival skills training, and camping.

Bring loved ones, share the holiday spirit, and make lasting memories at this festive event. For more information, visit www.scoutinghawaii.org or call (808) 244-3724 Ext. 1.