Maui Arts & Entertainment

MACC presents Daniel Tosh Live comedy show on Black Friday

November 9, 2024, 6:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Daniel Tosh. PC: courtesy Maui Arts and Cultural Center

A comedy show at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center brings one of the sharpest, most unapologetic comedians around. After knocking out some Black Friday shopping (or recovering from it), head over to the MACC for Daniel Tosh Live. The show kicks off Friday, Nov. 29, inside Castle Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Daniel Tosh is a comedian, host, writer, and producer; best known for hosting and creating “TOSH.0,” which aired on Comedy Central from 2009-2020. The show showcased internet clips with the addition of Daniel’s comedic perspective. It was one of the longest running comedy series for Comedy Central.

Tosh can currently be heard and seen hosting his latest project, “TOSH SHOW,” a video podcast for iHeart Media. The show premiered to fantastic response garnering millions of watches and listens in the first weeks. He has also executive produced and starred in “BRICKELBERRY” for three seasons for Comedy Central.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $49.50, $69.50, $85 ( plus applicable fees ) available online at https://mauiarts.org/show-info.php?id=945.

This show may contain mature subject matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments