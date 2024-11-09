MACC presents Daniel Tosh Live comedy show on Black Friday

Daniel Tosh. PC: courtesy Maui Arts and Cultural Center

A comedy show at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center brings one of the sharpest, most unapologetic comedians around. After knocking out some Black Friday shopping (or recovering from it), head over to the MACC for Daniel Tosh Live. The show kicks off Friday, Nov. 29, inside Castle Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Daniel Tosh is a comedian, host, writer, and producer; best known for hosting and creating “TOSH.0,” which aired on Comedy Central from 2009-2020. The show showcased internet clips with the addition of Daniel’s comedic perspective. It was one of the longest running comedy series for Comedy Central.

Tosh can currently be heard and seen hosting his latest project, “TOSH SHOW,” a video podcast for iHeart Media. The show premiered to fantastic response garnering millions of watches and listens in the first weeks. He has also executive produced and starred in “BRICKELBERRY” for three seasons for Comedy Central.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $49.50, $69.50, $85 ( plus applicable fees ) available online at https://mauiarts.org/show-info.php?id=945.

This show may contain mature subject matter.