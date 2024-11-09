Maui News

Makawao water system work announced for Nov. 11

November 9, 2024, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Planned water outage set for evening of Nov. 11 in Makawao.

Makawao residents should prepare for a possible water outage from 9 p.m. Nov. 11 through 5 a.m. Nov. 12.

On Monday night, Goodfellow Bros. and the Maui County Department of Water Supply will be working on the County’s water system in Makawao.

Affected properties include a portion of homes, businesses and schools on the side streets of Makawao Avenue from Kokomo Road through Makawao town, onto Kula Highway to Haleakala Highway including Olinda Road from Po’okela Church to Makawao Avenue and down Baldwin Avenue. Also affected will be residents from Makawao Avenue to Kaluanui Road.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Water customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

The contractor and Water Department apologize for any public inconvenience.

For more information, contact Goodfellow Bros. at 808-303-5516. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments