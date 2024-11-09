Makawao water system work announced for Nov. 11

Planned water outage set for evening of Nov. 11 in Makawao.

Makawao residents should prepare for a possible water outage from 9 p.m. Nov. 11 through 5 a.m. Nov. 12.

On Monday night, Goodfellow Bros. and the Maui County Department of Water Supply will be working on the County’s water system in Makawao.

Affected properties include a portion of homes, businesses and schools on the side streets of Makawao Avenue from Kokomo Road through Makawao town, onto Kula Highway to Haleakala Highway including Olinda Road from Po’okela Church to Makawao Avenue and down Baldwin Avenue. Also affected will be residents from Makawao Avenue to Kaluanui Road.

Water customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

The contractor and Water Department apologize for any public inconvenience.

For more information, contact Goodfellow Bros. at 808-303-5516. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.