Maui state highway lane closures set for various roadway projects through Nov. 15
The state Department of Transportation has announced Maui road work projects through Friday, Nov. 15.
Projects include:
Night work for pole replacement and utility upgrades in Wailuku: A single-lane closure of the westbound lane of South High Street (Route 30) at the intersection with Main Street from 9 p.m. Nov. 14 through 6 a.m. Nov. 15.
Street sweeping work in Wailuku and Waikapū: A road shoulder closure in both directions of South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway between Main Street and the Maui Tropical Plantation from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15.
Shoulder road closure for a drain line installation in Wailuku and Waikapū: A southbound closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between mile markers 1.1 and 1.9 between Kuikahi Drive and Pilikana Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
Night work single-lane closure for reconnection and pole replacement in Māʻalaea: A westbound lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between mile markers 6.9 and 7.8, in the vicinity of Māʻalaea Bay Place and Papawai Scenic Lookout from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
Road shoulder work for pole replacement and utility in Māʻalaea: A westbound road closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between Māʻalaea Harbor Road and the Papawai Scenic Lookout from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 to 15.
Single lane closure for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements in Māʻalaea and vicinity of Papalaua Wayside Park: A lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway, in either direction, between mile markers 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Papalaua from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15. Traffic with flow in both directions with a lane shift.
Northbound lane closure for upcoming drain line replacement work in Lahaina: A lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between mile markers 20.5 and 20.8 between Prison and Dickenson streets, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until further notice.
Lane closures for striping work in Napili: Brief, alternating lane closures of Honoapiʻilani Highway in the vicinity of Napilihau Street from 9 p.m. Nov. 12 through 6 a.m. Nov. 13 (and Nov. 14, if needed).
Lane closure for tree crown raising in Kapalua: A single, northbound lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between mile markers 25 and 31 and between Kaka Alaneo Drive and D.T. Fleming Beach Park from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
Night work for street sweeping in Wailuku: Road shoulder closures in both directions on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue between North High Street and the Wailuku bridge from 8 p.m. Nov. 11 through 5 a.m. Nov. 12.
Road shoulder closures for street sweeping in Wailuku and Kahului: Roving road shoulder closures on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the vicinity of North High Street to Hobron Avenue from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
Night lane closure in Kahului for traffic signal maintenance: A westbound single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between mile markers 1.3 and 1.4 in the vicinity of Papa Avenue from 8 p.m. Nov. 14 through 6 a.m. Nov. 15.
Lane closure for palm pruning in Kahului: A roving westbound single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between mile markers 2.1 and 2.7 in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Kane Street from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 through Nov. 15.
Road shoulder closure for street sweeping in Kahului: Road closures in both directions on Hobron Avenue in the vicinity of Ala Luina Street and Hāna Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 13.
Hāna Highway roving road shoulder closures for street sweeping: Road shoulder closures on Hāna Highway from Kaʻahumanu Avenue to Hoʻokipa Beach Park from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15. Street sweeping will also happen in Pāʻia town from 8 p.m. Nov. 13 through 5 a.m. Nov. 14.
Lane closure for electrical pole utility work in Kailua: A southbound single lane closure on Hāna Highway between mile markers 5.2 and 5.2 in the vicinity of Puʻuomaile Road from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13.
Emergency rock scaling on Hāna Highway: Intermittent road closures in both directions between mile markers 20 and 21 in the vicinity of West Wailuaiki Stream from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15. Traffic delays of 20 to 30 minutes should be expected.
Shoulder closure for street sweeping in Waiehu/Waiheʻe: Shoulder closures in both directions of Kahekili Highway between mile markers 0 and 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
Upcountry road closure for roadway repairs: A closure of Kekaulike Avenue at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae and Waiakoa roads, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until further notice.
Shoulder closures for street sweeping on Kuihelani Highway: Shoulder closures in both directions between mile markers 0.75 and 3 in the vicinity of Pakaula Street to Maui Lani Parkway from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
Shoulder closures for street sweeping in Kahului/Wailuku: Shoulder closures in both directions between mile markers 0 and 2.6 in the vicinity of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
Shoulder closures for street sweeping in Kahului: Shoulder closures in both directions on Puʻunene Avenue between mile markers 0 and 1.1 in the vicinity of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kuihelani Highway from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
Shoulder closures for street sweeping on Airport Access Road: Shoulder closures in both directions on Mayor Elmer F. Carvalho Way between mile markers 0.6 and 1.1 in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Pakaula Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.