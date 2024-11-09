Maui state highway lane closures set for various roadway projects through Nov. 15

A map posted online by the state Department of Transportation shows Maui road work projects on Wednesday, Nov. 13. To see maps of other days of work, click here.

The state Department of Transportation has announced Maui road work projects through Friday, Nov. 15.

Projects include:

Night work for pole replacement and utility upgrades in Wailuku: A single-lane closure of the westbound lane of South High Street (Route 30) at the intersection with Main Street from 9 p.m. Nov. 14 through 6 a.m. Nov. 15.

Street sweeping work in Wailuku and Waikapū: A road shoulder closure in both directions of South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway between Main Street and the Maui Tropical Plantation from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15.

Shoulder road closure for a drain line installation in Wailuku and Waikapū: A southbound closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between mile markers 1.1 and 1.9 between Kuikahi Drive and Pilikana Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.

Night work single-lane closure for reconnection and pole replacement in Māʻalaea: A westbound lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between mile markers 6.9 and 7.8, in the vicinity of Māʻalaea Bay Place and Papawai Scenic Lookout from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.

Road shoulder work for pole replacement and utility in Māʻalaea: A westbound road closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between Māʻalaea Harbor Road and the Papawai Scenic Lookout from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 to 15.

Single lane closure for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements in Māʻalaea and vicinity of Papalaua Wayside Park: A lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway, in either direction, between mile markers 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Papalaua from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15. Traffic with flow in both directions with a lane shift.

Northbound lane closure for upcoming drain line replacement work in Lahaina: A lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between mile markers 20.5 and 20.8 between Prison and Dickenson streets, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until further notice.

Lane closures for striping work in Napili: Brief, alternating lane closures of Honoapiʻilani Highway in the vicinity of Napilihau Street from 9 p.m. Nov. 12 through 6 a.m. Nov. 13 (and Nov. 14, if needed).

Lane closure for tree crown raising in Kapalua: A single, northbound lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway between mile markers 25 and 31 and between Kaka Alaneo Drive and D.T. Fleming Beach Park from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

Night work for street sweeping in Wailuku: Road shoulder closures in both directions on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue between North High Street and the Wailuku bridge from 8 p.m. Nov. 11 through 5 a.m. Nov. 12.

Road shoulder closures for street sweeping in Wailuku and Kahului: Roving road shoulder closures on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the vicinity of North High Street to Hobron Avenue from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.

Night lane closure in Kahului for traffic signal maintenance: A westbound single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between mile markers 1.3 and 1.4 in the vicinity of Papa Avenue from 8 p.m. Nov. 14 through 6 a.m. Nov. 15.

Lane closure for palm pruning in Kahului: A roving westbound single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between mile markers 2.1 and 2.7 in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Kane Street from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 through Nov. 15.

Road shoulder closure for street sweeping in Kahului: Road closures in both directions on Hobron Avenue in the vicinity of Ala Luina Street and Hāna Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 13.

Hāna Highway roving road shoulder closures for street sweeping: Road shoulder closures on Hāna Highway from Kaʻahumanu Avenue to Hoʻokipa Beach Park from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15. Street sweeping will also happen in Pāʻia town from 8 p.m. Nov. 13 through 5 a.m. Nov. 14.

Lane closure for electrical pole utility work in Kailua: A southbound single lane closure on Hāna Highway between mile markers 5.2 and 5.2 in the vicinity of Puʻuomaile Road from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13.

Emergency rock scaling on Hāna Highway: Intermittent road closures in both directions between mile markers 20 and 21 in the vicinity of West Wailuaiki Stream from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15. Traffic delays of 20 to 30 minutes should be expected.

Shoulder closure for street sweeping in Waiehu/Waiheʻe: Shoulder closures in both directions of Kahekili Highway between mile markers 0 and 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.

Upcountry road closure for roadway repairs: A closure of Kekaulike Avenue at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae and Waiakoa roads, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until further notice.

Shoulder closures for street sweeping on Kuihelani Highway: Shoulder closures in both directions between mile markers 0.75 and 3 in the vicinity of Pakaula Street to Maui Lani Parkway from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.

Shoulder closures for street sweeping in Kahului/Wailuku: Shoulder closures in both directions between mile markers 0 and 2.6 in the vicinity of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.

Shoulder closures for street sweeping in Kahului: Shoulder closures in both directions on Puʻunene Avenue between mile markers 0 and 1.1 in the vicinity of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kuihelani Highway from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.

Shoulder closures for street sweeping on Airport Access Road: Shoulder closures in both directions on Mayor Elmer F. Carvalho Way between mile markers 0.6 and 1.1 in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Pakaula Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.