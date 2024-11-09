Maui Surf Forecast for November 10, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 05:28 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:18 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:05 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 10:28 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium period NNW (320-350 degree) swell will gradually decline through Monday. A moderate NW (320 degree) swell is expected to take its place on Monday and will likely peak near advisory levels Monday evening. This swell will be followed by a larger NW (320 degree) swell filling in on Wednesday, which should produce advisory level surf for N and W facing shores. Surf along east- facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the middle of next week due to the breezy trade winds. Long range models are showing a significant increase of windswell towards the latter half of next week due to a large fetch of strong trade winds setting up over and upstream of the state. Surf should easily reach advisory thresholds (10 ft) and it may reach warning levels (15 ft) along east facing shores during its peak.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week. Tiny long-period pulses will be possible over the next few days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.