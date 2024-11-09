Maui News
Night road work set Nov. 12 for intersection of Nāpilihau Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway
A
A
A
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users that lanes will be closed periodically at the Nāpilihau Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection for striping work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 12. If needed, work will continue on Nov. 14.
One lane of traffic will be open during the duration of the work and turn movements will not be restricted.
Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Motorists are advised to drive with caution around the workers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments