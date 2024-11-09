Maui News

Night road work set Nov. 12 for intersection of Nāpilihau Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway

November 9, 2024
Night road work announced for Napili on Nov. 12. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users that lanes will be closed periodically at the Nāpilihau Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection for striping work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 12. If needed, work will continue on Nov. 14.

One lane of traffic will be open during the duration of the work and turn movements will not be restricted.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Motorists are advised to drive with caution around the workers.

