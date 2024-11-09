Public feedback sought in three Maui County playground planning workshops

Listen to this Article 1 minute

A flier for a community planning workshop for Hale Piʻilani Park in Kīhei. PC: County of Maui

South Maui residents can participate in playground planning for Hale Piʻilani Park in the first of three community park planning feedback workshops beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Kenolio Community Center in Kīhei.

Other park planning events will be held later this month in Makawao and Kahului.

The sessions will be venues for future public playground amenities and features, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The other scheduled workshops will be held:

· Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., for Eddie Tam Memorial Park at Eddie Tam Social Hall in Makawao.

· Nov. 25, at 5:30 p.m., for Kahului School Playground at the Kahului Community Center.

For more information, call the Parks Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.

For general information on Maui County parks, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.