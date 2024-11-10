Anuhea set to perform Dec. 28 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Recording artist Anuhea. Courtesy photo

Anuhea, one of Hawai’i’s most popular recording artists, will perform during a special holiday concert Dec. 28 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

“We are delighted to welcome Anuhea back to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua for an evening of music, merriment and lasting memories,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Her performance is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season.”

“Held at the resort’s Aloha Garden Pavilion, guests attending the Holiday Soiree can expect a festive atmosphere for all ages filled with music, joy and holiday cheer,” an announcement says. “Known for her unique blend of pop, reggae and acoustic sounds, Anuhea will debut songs from her new album, ‘Lotus,’ and sing her most popular hits, including ‘Higher than the Clouds,’ ‘Simple Love Song,’ and ‘Come Over Love.’ ”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It makes me so happy to be back on Maui and have this fabulous opportunity to bring people together, especially over the holidays,” Anuhea said. “I hope all of West Maui comes out to celebrate and have a good time.”

A Holiday Soiree with Anuhea is open to all ages. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Event parking is complimentary.



Guests can receive early-bird pricing of 20% off all ticket categories now through Nov. 15. Early bird tickets for A Holiday Soiree with Anuhea begin at $28 at www.ritzcarltonmaui.com/anuhea.