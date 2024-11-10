Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui announces 5th annual Cookie Decorating Contest

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai’i will sell cookies for its 5th annual Cookie Decorating Contest. PC: BBBS

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui has kicked off its annual Cookie Decorating Contest to benefit its youth mentorship programs.

To participate, order a cookie kit on the event website. Kits include everything needed to decorate holiday masterpieces. Use the provided toppings to decorate cookies with a holiday twist.

Cookie kits will be ready for pickup at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui on Dec. 3. Contest entries must be submitted by midnight Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Dec. 12 on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui social media platforms.

Pre-order cookie kits now through Nov. 18. Each kit is $22. Click here and select “donate” to order a cookie kit.

All age groups will have a chance to win incredible prize packages that have been donated by the Fairmont Kea Lani Hotel.

Every purchase helps support Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai’i’s one-to-one mentoring programs, creating positive, lasting change for Maui’s youth.

“Thank you for being part of our mission to empower youth through mentorship,” said the Maui chapter in its cookie contest announcement. “We can’t wait to see your cookie creations!”