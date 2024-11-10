Mākaha Sons set to perform Dec. 6 at the McCoy Studio Theater

The Mākaha Sons’ Kimo Artis, Jerome Koko and Hanale Ka‘anapu will perform Dec. 6 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Courtesy photo

The Mākaha Sons, one of Hawaiʻi’s most beloved musical groups, will perform a special holiday concert 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the McCoy Studio Theater, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center announced.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale online only at 10 a.m. Tuesday for MACC members and Friday for the general public.

The Mākaha Sons have received multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award; and group members and were inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame. For more than 40 years, the Mākaha Sons have continued to perpetuate traditional Hawaiian music worldwide.

“Their incomparable vocal arrangements and delightful stage presence are filled with comical antics that have won the hearts of thousands of fans,” a MACC announcement says. “Their distinct sound, which is full and rich, blends harmonies that only they can create.”

The group’s legacy persists with founding member and front-man Jerome Koko on vocals and 12-string guitar; Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass; and Hanale Kaʻanapu on vocals and six-string guitar.

“This talented trio creates the magic of an iconic sound, including a boldness of harmonies, melodic intricacies of tones, and very memorable songs,” the MACC says.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. Those who donate the night of the show can enter a drawing to win a signed show poster, a merchandise bundle, and a backstage meet-and-greet with the group.

Tickets are $45, $55 and $75, plus applicable fees. The MACC member 10% discount is available. For those wishing to become a member and receive ticket discounts and many other benefits of membership, they can log on towww.MauiArts.org/membership

All tickets sold online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales except for day of show. For ticketing inquiries only, patrons may email boxoffice@mauiarts.org.