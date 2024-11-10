Maui High School senior wins essay writing contest

Maui High School senior Daphne Takahashi wins $500 in essay contest. PC: Hawaiʻi State Judiciary

Maui High School senior Daphne Takahashi recently received a $500 cash award for her essay: “Lei poʻo: How my volunteer service is intertwined with my community.”

The essay contest, sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Access to Justice Commission, included a $100 award for Takahashiʻs teacher, Michelle Gima, to be used for educational purposes.

In her essay, Takahashi shared her experience as a mentor at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui and how it resembled lei-making. “Through my services in the Big Brothers Big Sisters, I have been able to intertwine my mentorship and service into my community, helping to guide future generations in conquering the world.”

Takahashi was among five students from high schools throughout the state who were selected as winners by Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Hawaii State Bar Association President Jesse Souki and Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Heidi Armstrong.