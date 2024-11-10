Shop and support Lahaina businesses at Kōkua for Maui holiday event, Nov. 15 at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

The next Kōkua for Maui Shop Local and Show Aloha event, takes place on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

The LahainaTown Action Committee, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, hosts a special holiday edition of the Kōkua for Maui Shop Local and Show Aloha event, taking place on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. This event invites the community and visitors to come together in support of Lahaina’s resilient local businesses in time for holiday shopping.

“This holiday season, Kōkua for Maui offers a unique opportunity to support the small businesses that make West Maui special,” said Sne Patel, President of the LahainaTown Action Committee. “We invite everyone to join us in Kāʻanapali to find meaningful, locally made gifts while giving back to our community.”

Tambara Garrick, LAC Board Treasurer and one of the event organizers, added: “By choosing local, you’re helping our community rebuild and keeping the spirit of Lahaina alive through every purchase.”

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free. Valet parking is available for $20, and self-parking validation is $1 per every 3 hours at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Attendees are encouraged to bring their family and friends to enjoy a day filled with aloha, connection, and the joy of supporting local makers and entrepreneurs.

Live music throughout the event will be provided by Kaleo Phillips & Larry Golis.

Participating vendors include:

Aloha Co Maui

At Witt’s End

Beyoutiful Soul Shop

Birdsong and Bloom

CocoNene

Goin’ Left

Gone For The Day

Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii

Kai Pua Glass

Kai Pua Jewelry

Kama Lei Design

Khloella’s Garden

Ku’ia Estate Chocolate

Lahaina Honey Co.

Lahaina Yacht Club

Little Sea Gypsy

Manakai Swimwear

Marine Institute

Mastrich Metals

Maui Caricatures

Maui Fine Crafts

Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project

Maui Pineapple Store

Maui Tea Shack

Maui Toy Works

MauiGrown 808

Moonbow Tropics

Mystic of the Rainbow (Tarot Card Reader)

Nani Shells

Paradise Lahaina

Sargent’s Jewelry

Spotlight Photo Booth

Starfish Aloha

Story of Hawaii Museum Exhibit and Gallery

Unconquered Hawaii

West Maui Sports and Fishing Supply

Organizers encourage the public to join in supporting local businesses and artisans, and show aloha for the Lahaina community.

For more information about the event, including a full list of participating vendors and additional event details, visit visitlahaina.com. A December Kōkua for Maui – Shop Local Show Aloha event is being scheduled for last minute holiday shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 22 and 23.