Shop and support Lahaina businesses at Kōkua for Maui holiday event, Nov. 15 at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa
The LahainaTown Action Committee, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, hosts a special holiday edition of the Kōkua for Maui Shop Local and Show Aloha event, taking place on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. This event invites the community and visitors to come together in support of Lahaina’s resilient local businesses in time for holiday shopping.
“This holiday season, Kōkua for Maui offers a unique opportunity to support the small businesses that make West Maui special,” said Sne Patel, President of the LahainaTown Action Committee. “We invite everyone to join us in Kāʻanapali to find meaningful, locally made gifts while giving back to our community.”
Tambara Garrick, LAC Board Treasurer and one of the event organizers, added: “By choosing local, you’re helping our community rebuild and keeping the spirit of Lahaina alive through every purchase.”
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free. Valet parking is available for $20, and self-parking validation is $1 per every 3 hours at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Attendees are encouraged to bring their family and friends to enjoy a day filled with aloha, connection, and the joy of supporting local makers and entrepreneurs.
Live music throughout the event will be provided by Kaleo Phillips & Larry Golis.
Participating vendors include:
- Aloha Co Maui
- At Witt’s End
- Beyoutiful Soul Shop
- Birdsong and Bloom
- CocoNene
- Goin’ Left
- Gone For The Day
- Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii
- Kai Pua Glass
- Kai Pua Jewelry
- Kama Lei Design
- Khloella’s Garden
- Ku’ia Estate Chocolate
- Lahaina Honey Co.
- Lahaina Yacht Club
- Little Sea Gypsy
- Manakai Swimwear
- Marine Institute
- Mastrich Metals
- Maui Caricatures
- Maui Fine Crafts
- Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project
- Maui Pineapple Store
- Maui Tea Shack
- Maui Toy Works
- MauiGrown 808
- Moonbow Tropics
- Mystic of the Rainbow (Tarot Card Reader)
- Nani Shells
- Paradise Lahaina
- Sargent’s Jewelry
- Spotlight Photo Booth
- Starfish Aloha
- Story of Hawaii Museum Exhibit and Gallery
- Unconquered Hawaii
- West Maui Sports and Fishing Supply
Organizers encourage the public to join in supporting local businesses and artisans, and show aloha for the Lahaina community.
For more information about the event, including a full list of participating vendors and additional event details, visit visitlahaina.com. A December Kōkua for Maui – Shop Local Show Aloha event is being scheduled for last minute holiday shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 22 and 23.