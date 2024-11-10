Skechers celebrates opening new Maui store with ribbon-cutting event

Mayor Richard Bissen, (left to right) Brad Wolfer, Marc Rooney and (far right) George Zelinsky look on as Skechers President Michael Greenberg cuts a ribbon Friday to officially open the new Maui Skechers store off of Dairy Road in Kahului. PC: Brittney Baker Photography courtesy of Skechers

Skechers officially opened its new Maui store Friday with a ribbon-cutting event at its Dairy Road location. The national shoe store retail chain contributed $75,000 to help with Maui recovery after the August 2023 wildfires.

Mayor Richard Bissen joined the celebration, along with Skechers President Michael Greenberg, Lahaina Intermediate School Principal Stacy Bookland and Kenna Reed, executive director and co-founder of Help Maui Rise.

Skechers contributed $50,000 to Help Maui Rise for community rebuilding and $25,000 to Lahaina Intermediate School through AdoptAClassroom.org for educational support.















“Skechers has had a strong connection to the people of Hawaiʻi since our first Skechers store opened on the islands in 1998, and in Maui when we opened our store in Lahaina,” Greenberg said. “I have walked Front Street and shopped and dined at many great establishments, just as many have in the Skechers family. As a company and as individuals, we knew the importance of helping the community – especially those deeply affected. Through the opening of our new beautiful location in Kahului, we are committed to continuing to invest in and support the island of Maui.”

Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org, said she welcome help from corporate partners, such as Skechers.

“When our corporate partners like Skechers support classrooms in need, particularly those recovering from a devastating natural disaster, they are telling the teachers they are not alone, and that they are appreciated for all they do for our youth,” she said. “The impact from Skechers community support goes far beyond equipping classrooms with supplies, it can be the difference between a teacher deciding to stay in the teaching profession or not”

Bookland expressed gratitude on behalf of Lahaina Intermediate School.

“This support will be divided among our dedicated teaching staff, empowering them to access classroom resources that will directly benefit our students and enhance their learning experiences,” he said. “Our middle schoolers are at such a pivotal stage, facing unique challenges as they grow, and after last year’s devastating wildfire, their resilience and courage inspire us all. This donation brings us one step closer to a sense of normalcy and recovery, providing hope and opportunity for our students as we work together to rebuild and strengthen our school community.”

Reed said Lahaina’s recovery from the wildfires has been difficult.

“While we recognize that no grant can fully take away the emotional weight of everything Lahaina has been through, our hope is to lighten the heavy burden this community has been carrying,” Reed said. “In challenging times like these, mental health is just as important as rebuilding, and our hope is that our grants allow fire victims a moment to breathe a little easier.”

The new 20,821-square-foot store occupies the former Harley Davidson building off of Dairy Road in Kahului. It has local design elements and employs staff from previous Maui locations impacted by the Maui wildfires.