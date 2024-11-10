‘Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool’ documentary screens at Kāʻanapali Beach Resort on Nov. 20

A young surfer paddles out in “Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool,” a documentary by Inflatable Film. The film is set for its second screening event in West Maui later this month. PC: Hawai’i International Film Festival

Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter will host a free screening of Inflatable Film’s award-winning, 40-minute documentary, “Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. The documentary follows local Maui surf instructor Robert “Bully” Kotter and his mentorship of Lahaina’s under-served youth during the pandemic.

An audience question-and-answer session will follow immediately with surf- and life-coach Uncle Bully and the film’s producers and directors Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday. After selling out both Hawai’i International Film Festival screenings at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center last year in October, this will be the second time the film has played in West Maui.

“We have so much respect and admiration for the Surfrider Foundation and the important work they do on Maui and around the country,” said Leah Warshawski, producer and director of Kula-based Inflatable Film. “We also believe OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort is the perfect outdoor venue to screen this film with our local community and resort guests. The film allows us to keep Maui — and Lahaina — on people’s hearts and minds for the long recovery ahead.”

“Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool” tells the story of Bully Kotter’s quest to shape a hopeful future for the next generation. Soliday and Warshawski began filming Kotter in 2020, as he worked with and provided free surf lessons to local children who lived in Lahaina encampments during the height of the pandemic.

It doubles as one of the last stories filmed in Lahaina before the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. The fires destroyed Kotter’s home and business, left several of the film’s crew and cast homeless, and threatened many of the encampments where the children lived. After the fires, Warshawski and Soliday picked up their cameras once again to share the ongoing story of resilience.

This film received acclaim at the 2023 Hawai’i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani winning the Audience Award for Best Documentary and has won five other awards in festivals across the country. This month, “Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool” qualified for an Academy Award in the documentary shorts category.

“We are honored to host the screening of ‘Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool’ at the OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort,” said Meghan Lee, director of sales and marketing at OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort. “This story beautifully showcases Bully’s resilience, kindness and generosity, aligning with OUTRIGGER’s core values. It emphasizes the vital role we all play in inspiring the next generation and reminds us that together, we can create positive change.”

Event details

The free special event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 with informational tables set up. The film screening starts at 6 p.m. A question-and-answer session with director and cast follows around 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs or alternate seating to maximize comfort during the under-the-stars experience.

For residents looking to book a staycation at OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, OUTRIGGER’s Kamaʻāina Special is exclusive for Hawai’i residents to rediscover Maui’s beauty at a discounted price. Booking rates can be found here.