Upcoming Hawaiian Music Series features Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble in a new venue

Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Hawaiian Music Series for November will take place Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. on the beautiful Ocean Lawn of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali. At this new location, with free validated self-parking, the audience will be delighted by a performance from the talented Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble.

The Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble is comprised of select haumāna from grades 9 through 12, dedicated to perpetuating Hawaiian culture through the rich Hawaiian choral and hula traditions. In this hui, haumāna gain experience in performance, self-efficacy, collaboration, global competence, and leadership. They meet and practice multiple times each week.

Led by Kumu Kalei ʻAʻarona-Lorenzo, Kumu Kuʻulei Alcomindras-Palakiko, Kumu Henohea Kāne, Kumu Clarke Tuitele, Kumu Kāwika Boro, and Kumu Mark Palakiko, this talented group of Hawaiian youth is dedicated to excellence and the continuation of Hawaiian ancestral traditions. The ensemble also serves as cultural ambassadors, often representing Kamehameha Schools Maui at community gatherings, blessings, and special events across the island, where they share the beauty and depth of Hawaiian music, dance, and values.

This concert tradition has been part of the community for 16 years, taking place monthly and made possible by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development. This month’s special venue is kindly provided by the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Photo courtesy

Organizers ask spectators to bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn. Free validated self-parking is on site.