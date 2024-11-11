Free personal trainer and group fitness instructor certification programs offered

Students gather in the shade at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College for personal trainer certification. Courtesy photo

Applications are open for Maui County residents to enroll in the 2025 Kealahoʻimai Personal Trainer and/or Group Fitness Instructor Certification Programs offered through University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Continuing Education Department.

The full cost of instruction, textbooks and exam fees is covered by Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealahoʻimai program. It promotes Native Hawaiian workforce development in the healthcare and wellness industries.

The Personal Trainer cohort will run from Feb. 11 to Aug. 16 for six months of classes, while the Group Fitness Instructor cohort will run from Sept. 16 to Nov. 22 2025. Participants should expect a weekly commitment of 10 to 12 hours including four hours of synchronous online classes, three hours of in-person practicum classes and study time.

Online classes will begin with an introduction to anatomy and exercise physiology, then continue with exercise science for personal trainers and group fitness instructors. Exercise practicums will be held at UH Maui College’s Kahului campus for Maui residents or be self-directed for residents of Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Participants will be prepared for entry-level positions in the health and fitness industry including at fitness clubs and gyms, health and wellness centers, school athletic programs, and through self-employment. Upon completion of the programs, participants will take the American Council on Exercise’s certification exams for Personal Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent; be age 18 and older (age 17 accepted if a recent high school graduate); reside on Maui, Molokaʻi, or Lānaʻi; and submit UH Maui College health clearances if residing on Maui. Slots for participants are limited.

More information can be found at www.hnkop.org/kealahoimai or contact kealahoi@hawaii.edu.

