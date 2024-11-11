Native Hawaiian scholarship event set for Dec. 10 at UH-Maui College

UHMC campus aerial (2018) PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College / Marc Antosch.

A Native Hawaiian ‘Aha event is scheduled for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College’s Pā‘ina Building. There will be a Native Hawaiian programs spotlight from 3 to 4:30 p.m., prior to the event.

Students are invited to learn about Native Hawaiian support programs at UH-Hilo, UH Mānoa and UH Maui College.

Dinner will be provided. Attendees will have a chance to win a $500 scholarship. Complete information and registration is available on the event flier’s QF code. (See below.)

Students registered for the event will receive detailed information on how best to prepare for this important educational opportunity.

For more information, contact Ohua Morando at 808-983-3364 or email at ohua@hawaii.edu.