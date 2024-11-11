The Westin Maui unveils The Valley Alley—an innovative entertainment experience and arcade space for all ages

The Valley Alley social space Ski Ball area at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali PC: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā ʻ anapali announced the grand opening of The Valley Alley, a 10,000-square-foot arcade space located on lobby level of the resort’s newly-renovated Kūkahi Tower. Part of a multi-year, $160 million transformation, the vibrant entertainment hub adds a novel attraction to the resort’s robust amenities and guest programing. A nod to Maui’s nickname as “the valley isle,” The Valley Alley is the first-of-its-kind located in a hotel or resort in Hawaiʻi.

“The opening of The Valley Alley is the culmination of Westin Maui’s transformation, which began with the debut of the Hōkūpaʻa Tower, adding a luxury accommodations option in Kāʻanapali,” said Josh Hargrove, general manager, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. “This new, exciting chapter for our resort positions us to welcome families of varying ages and interests as we truly do have something for everyone – whether its beach activities, pool relaxation, rejuvenating spa treatments, cultural experiences, world-class dining, and now a pioneering entertainment center, all with brand new accommodations.”

“The Valley Alley is also a space for the local community,” added Hargrove. “This is the place for birthdays and grad parties – or just a fun night out with the ‘ohana.”



































The Valley Alley follows a growing trend of gamification in resorts and features a variety of entertainment for all ages. Topgolf Swing Suites offer an immersive indoor experience featuring high-tech golf simulators, allowing guests to play virtual golf games and other interactive sport games in an upscale lounge environment. Duckpin bowling – a miniaturized variation of the sport with smaller balls and pins – allows all ages to get engaged in the game. The Valley Alley also boasts a wide selection of arcade games, ranging from classic favorites to immersive games that use virtual reality.

Anchoring the space is an expansive bar and lounge with upscale, island-inspired takes on familiar comfort foods. Diners can enjoy elevated bar classics such as Dakine Walking Tacos featuring Doritos topped with ground beef and fresh toppings, and Ery’ting Loaded Fries with barbecue pulled pork, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Signature items like the Wagyu Beef Burger and Garlic Shrimp Tacos bring gourmet flair to traditional favorites.

The Valley Alley also offers 2– to 4-hour buyouts of the venue, perfect for corporate events, family reunions, or the most epic birthday and graduation parties. The buyouts include two Topgolf swing suites, duckpin bowling, virtual reality, arcade games, and customized food and beverage offerings. For buyout inquires and pricing, please contact Todd Patterson, senior catering sales executive at 808-667-2525 or email at todd.patterson@westin.com .

The Valley Alley is open from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily.

To celebrate the launch of the completely refreshed Kūkahi Tower and The Valley Alley, travelers can book The Valley Alley Package, which includes reduced room rates paired with a $100 game credit per stay. The package is available now (posted Nov. 11, 2024) when booking four nights or more. For more information visit this link and use promo code YX1 when booking.