Giving Machines launching in Whalers Village to build on global ‘vending joy’ campaign

The Giving Machine. PC: Giving Machines Hawaiʻi photo via Facebook (2022)

As the holiday season approaches, The Giving Machine in Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali is offering a unique way for residents and visitors to give back. The vending machine allows people to donate life-changing community gifts, such as food, clothing, diapers and hygiene items, in an interactive experience

The concept, launched statewide in partnership with local charities, aims to provide a twist on traditional donation methods by using a vending machine — commonly associated with snacks and toys — to distribute virtual supplies.

The initiative collaborates with 18 local charities and benefits local communities directly. As Mufi Hannemann, coordinator of The Giving Machine in Hawaiʻi, explains: “What is raised on each island stays on that island.”

The two new machines at Whalers Village bring the total to 10 across the state. These machines are available for donations through the holidays, with 100% of the funds raised going to support local causes.

Maui’s participating charities include: Imua Family Services, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Maui Food Bank and Salvation Army Hawaiʻi.

The official launch of the Maui machine will take place 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at Whalers Village.

The Giving Machine initiative is sponsored globally by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which ensures that every contribution supports local nonprofits directly. Last year, hundreds of residents and tourists contributed $140,000 on Oʻahu through four of these holiday goodwill machines blessing the lives of many Hawaiʻi residents.

Explore this opportunity to give back and brighten the holiday season by visiting: https://givingmachine808.org.