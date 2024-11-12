County of Maui aerial photo of Central Maui housing. The median sales price of a home in Wailuku was $1,250,000 in September, according to the Realtors Association of Maui. File photo

The median price of a single-family home on Maui was $1.3 million in October, down $100,000, or 7.1% from the all-time high of $1.4 million, posted in September, according to monthly statistics from the Realtors Association of Maui.

The median price of a condominium in Maui County was down as well in October, compared with September. The price fell 9.8% to $892,500, from September’s median of $990,000.

However, compared with October 2023, prices and sales volume were up for both single-family homes and condominiums, leading the realtors association to report “significant growth,” year over year in Maui’s real estate market.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Comparing October 2023 with October 2024, the median sales price for single-family homes increased by 2.4% year-over-year, reaching $1,300,000. Condominium prices also increased, with the median price up by 9.2% to $892,500.

The statistics are derived from data collected from the association’s Multiple Listing Service system.

In addition, the number of new listings for single-family homes rose by 6.3%, and for condominiums by 3.2%, compared to October 2023, the association reported. The median days on market for all properties averaged 134 days, reflecting steady demand and market engagement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui remains a desirable place to call home,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “The increased median price in both homes and condos are a reflection of high demand but low supply, the increased costs in building, the scarcity of water and complex regulatory requirements.”

For more information on Maui County’s housing market, visit https://www.ramaui.com/. Searches can be done by geographic location, residential type and/or price range, and the website has information about buying and selling real estate in Hawaiʻi.

For the full October real estate report, click here.