Order early: Thanksgiving pies available at UH-Maui College’s Pā‘ina Building

Thanksgiving pies can be pre-ordered from the University of Hawai‘i Maui College culinary program. PC: UH Maui College

For residents with a sweet tooth, a variety of Thanksgiving pies are available for pre-order at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College’s Pā‘ina Building in Kahului through Nov. 25. Pre-ordering begins today in the Pā‘ina Building between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pie pick-ups will be from 10:30 to 1 p.m. Nov. 27. Detailed pickup instructions will be sent later to those who pre-order.

Baking students will prepare the 9-inch pies, including:

Classic pecan pie with a decorative crust, $24.

Pumpkin pie with fresh-whipped cream and spiced sugar cookies, $20.

Grandma’s old-fashioned apple pie with a double crust, $20.

Remember: These pies always sell out so be sure to place orders early.