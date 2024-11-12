Maui Food and Dining
Order early: Thanksgiving pies available at UH-Maui College’s Pā‘ina Building
For residents with a sweet tooth, a variety of Thanksgiving pies are available for pre-order at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College’s Pā‘ina Building in Kahului through Nov. 25. Pre-ordering begins today in the Pā‘ina Building between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pie pick-ups will be from 10:30 to 1 p.m. Nov. 27. Detailed pickup instructions will be sent later to those who pre-order.
Baking students will prepare the 9-inch pies, including:
- Classic pecan pie with a decorative crust, $24.
- Pumpkin pie with fresh-whipped cream and spiced sugar cookies, $20.
- Grandma’s old-fashioned apple pie with a double crust, $20.
Remember: These pies always sell out so be sure to place orders early.
