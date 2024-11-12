Maui Food and Dining

Order early: Thanksgiving pies available at UH-Maui College’s Pā‘ina Building

November 12, 2024, 5:08 AM HST
* Updated November 12, 5:09 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Thanksgiving pies can be pre-ordered from the University of Hawai‘i Maui College culinary program. PC: UH Maui College

For residents with a sweet tooth, a variety of Thanksgiving pies are available for pre-order at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College’s Pā‘ina Building in Kahului through Nov. 25. Pre-ordering begins today in the Pā‘ina Building between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

Pie pick-ups will be from 10:30 to 1 p.m. Nov. 27. Detailed pickup instructions will be sent later to those who pre-order.

Baking students will prepare the 9-inch pies, including:

  • Classic pecan pie with a decorative crust, $24.
  • Pumpkin pie with fresh-whipped cream and spiced sugar cookies, $20.
  • Grandma’s old-fashioned apple pie with a double crust, $20.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Remember: These pies always sell out so be sure to place orders early.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments