Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea meeting features Kīhei Community Association board member

Kīhei Community Association and MEO Board Member Adele Rugg (left) with former state Sen. Roz Baker during a MEO Volunteer Celebration. File photo, 2023. PC: MEO

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea will hear from Adele Rugg, a board member of the Kīhei Community Association, on Wednesday.

Rugg will share background about the Kīhei Community Association, which seeks support in keeping South Maui open and saving its wetlands.

The association is urging more community participation in order to reach consensus on major issues. “We may not agree on all the details of what is needed nor the priority of the list, but we work together hand in hand, openly and honestly,” the Kīhei Community Association said in a press release.

The Kīhei Community Association was founded over sixty years ago to encourage the residents of Kīhei to get involved with their community. It was chartered as a nonprofit organization in 1960 and is led by an all-volunteer, elected board of directors.

The association works with county and state government, law enforcement, other community organizations, businesses, and individuals on growth, sustainability, infrastructure, and quality of life issues to ensure that South Maui remains one of the best communities in which to live, work and vacation. Its goals include disaster resilience through fire prevention, sufficient transportation means within as well as to and from Kīhei, maintaining and improving its parks, and making the community sustainable through the application of smart and responsible growth principles, ensuring the community has clean and healthy water to drink and swim in, while preserving its natural environment.

The Rotary meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 11:45 a.m. at the Kīhei Lutheran Church, 220 Moʻi Place in north Kīhei. Contact Judy Gray at rckwJudy@gmail.com to RSVP.