South Maui Learning ʻOhana presents Jocelyn Michelle Jazz Organ Quintet for arts education

South Maui Learning ʻOhana’s Evening of Jazz flier. Courtesy image

The Jocelyn Michelle Jazz Organ Quintet will perform an evening of outstanding Jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in support of arts education for children. The event set for the Altitude Deck at Kīhei Charter School is presented by the South Maui Learning ʻOhana.

Jocelyn Michelle is an internationally acclaimed jazz organist and leader of a world-class band, according to an announcement. Featured musicians include John Rack, guitar; Sammy K, drums; Paul January, trumpet; and John Zangrando, sax.

Admission is $20. Students are free. Tickets are available at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Funds raised from the show will support the Learning ʻOhana’s music education programs at the charter school. The effort has been supported for several years by the Jocelyn Michelle Jazz Organ Band. Michelle and husband Rack donated thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments and musical equipment to the school when a business partner in Los Angeles went out of business with a large inventory of instruments and other musical items.

Bryant Neal is a member of the Learning ʻOhana’s Board of Directors. He’s a key player in the creation of a charter school music program. This has included building a music room that eventually will include a music lab with a digital recording studio.

In addition to instruments donated by the band, other community members have donated a grand piano, electric guitars, a B-3 Organ that can create a myriad of instrument sounds on its keyboard, and a Yamaha drum set.

Ian Cohen is a middle school dean at the charter school. He teaches pre-algebra. He’s another key player in the effort to build a Learning ʻOhana-supported music program.

Music production got stated in 2021 with professional equipment procured by Cohen. Teaching students’ music software, honing music instrument skills and even producing and recording their own songs.

Cohen said he believes music can provide more options for students, and extracurricular activities can lead to careers. Student’s musical and creative abilities can emerge in an environment of experience in music software and instruments.