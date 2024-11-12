The Sentry partners with SERVPRO for first responder and military complimentary ticket programs

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

As The Sentry returns to Maui for the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive, tournament officials in collaboration with SERVPRO announced the return of complimentary ticket programs for first responders and military. The Plantation Course at Kapalua will once again play host to the TOUR’s season-opening event from January 2-5, 2025.

“At The Sentry, making sure our first responder and military guests feel welcomed and appreciated is always a top priority,” said Max Novena, Executive Director of The Sentry. “We’re grateful to SERVPRO for teaming up with us to recognize and celebrate this special group during tournament week.”

The First Responder Ticket presented by SERVPRO offers two complimentary tickets per day from Thursday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 5.

The military ticket program also returns to The Sentry with special thanks to SERVPRO, which offers active, retired, reserved military and national guard members the opportunity to reserve two complimentary tickets per day to watch the TOUR’s best players kick off the 2025 regular season. The Sentry also offers discounted tickets each day to veterans.

“At SERVPRO, we’re honored to support our nation’s first responders and military personnel who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said John Sooker, President of SERVPRO. “Through our special ticket program for The Sentry, we’re thrilled to offer these heroes an opportunity for some well-deserved relaxation and enjoyment. It’s our way of saying thank you for their service, and we hope they enjoy a great day on the course.”

All military and first responders should visit TheSentry.com for instructions on how to redeem their two (2) complimentary tickets per day digitally in advance of the tournament. Please note both groups will need an active GovX account to verify status and unlock the ticket offer. If military members and first responders don’t have one connected to their credentials, they must visit www.govx.com to create an account. Of note, tickets are not transferable.

General Parking Pass

For those traveling to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, a general parking pass is available for $20 (plus taxes and fee). The general parking lot will serve as the primary location from Thursday through Sunday, located adjacent to DT Fleming Beach Park. Simply follow the signage along Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua, HI 96761. A complimentary, air-conditioned shuttle will transport fans from the General Parking Lot to the main gate.

Kama‘āina can purchase general parking passes for a discounted rate of $10 (plus taxes and fee, limit 1 per person, per day). Fans must reserve general parking passes in advance as passes will not be available for purchase at the parking lot.

All tickets to The Sentry and general parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.