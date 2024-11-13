$2.5M fall campaign by HIDOE, Marc and Lynne Benioff supports school projects, including tide pool supplies for students in East Maui

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education announced today that, with the support of philanthropists and longtime Hawai’i residents Lynne and Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, it has distributed $2.5 million to qualifying DonorsChoose projects by Hawai‘i’s public school teachers. Building on this campaign’s success, HIDOE and the Benioffs also announced that another round of support for Hawai‘i’s teachers is planned later in the academic year.

More than 3,500 teachers at 268 campuses – including 251 HIDOE schools and 17 charter schools – received $750 in funding through the campaign, enabling them to bring essential and innovative resources into their classrooms. With projects submitted on the education crowdfunding nonprofit DonorsChoose, the campaign bolsters teaching in diverse subjects – from STEM to mental health resources – supporting teachers’ visions to enrich their classrooms with critical learning tools.

The gift funds tide pool field trip supplies for students at Hāna High & Elementary School in East Maui. File photo of East Maui tide pool by Wendy Osher.

Examples of fully funded projects include:

Through their ongoing partnership with HIDOE, the Benioffs have now provided more than $10 million in total support for the state’s public school teachers, including $3 million for the current school year. This latest campaign underscores the Benioffs’ commitment to strengthening Hawai‘i’s education system, part of a broader initiative that has funded over 38,000 classroom projects and reached more than 10,000 teachers. The Benioffs also recently funded the Lahaina HERO Awards recognizing teachers, administrators and HIDOE employees who played a critical role in keeping Lahaina schools open following the devastating wildfires on Maui last year. These latest donations bring their total Hawai’i philanthropy to more than $250 million across education, health, affordable housing and other areas.

“Marc and Lynne Benioff are shining examples of how philanthropy can have a hugely positive impact on communities and we are so grateful that they not only appreciate the aloha we have for one another, but that they generously share their aloha with our people,” Governor Josh Green, M.D., said “I am proud to call them my friends and I am humbled by their commitment to our teachers and students.”

This partnership has fostered year-round teacher engagement, bolstered by an additional $3 million raised through community support. The insights gathered this year showed a notable increase in requests for STEM and mental health projects, reflecting evolving classroom needs and emphasizing the importance of career readiness and student well-being. The campaign also plays a crucial role in supporting new educators, helping to retain first- and second-year teachers by providing essential resources and fostering a sense of community.

“We are so grateful to Marc and Lynne Benioff for their continued support, partnership and generosity toward Hawai‘i’s teachers and students,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “This funding directly empowers our educators to bring creative and impactful learning experiences into their classrooms. These campaigns are more than just financial support – they are an investment in the well-being and academic success of our students, while also providing critical resources that encourage teacher retention and growth across our public schools.”

“Nothing is more important than our children’s education and our public schools,” Marc and Lynne Benioff said. “We are deeply inspired by the incredible dedication of Hawai’i’s teachers and so happy to be able to support their work.”

Details for the next round of support for DonorsChoose projects from HIDOE and the Benioffs will be shared soon. The focus remains on continuing to elevate the resources available to educators and students across the state.