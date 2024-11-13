Affordable Housing proposals sought before Friday deadline

Hale ʻO Lāʻie interim housing project (formerly the Haggai Institute) in Kīhei. Photo of exterior/aerial, courtesy

The County of Maui Department of Housing is reminding the public that a deadline is approaching on request for proposals seeking affordable housing projects that will be funded by the Affordable Housing Fund in Fiscal Year 2026. The projects must propose housing solutions that provide housing for families earning 140% and below of the County of Maui’s median family income.

Public agencies, private nonprofit organizations, community land trusts and private for-profit entities are invited to submit their proposals.

All applications, both hand-delivered and mailed, must be received by the County Housing Programs Division no later than 4 p.m. HST on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Click for application.

Applications are available from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the County Housing Programs Division, 2065 Main St., Suite 108, Wailuku, and on the department’s website

The department says, “Project readiness, which includes site control and completion of all applicable environmental reviews, is a critical evaluation component.”

The Affordable Housing Fund was established to provide funding for affordable housing for income-eligible residents. Eligible projects are identified in Chapter 3.35, Maui County Code, and include the rehabilitation of existing structures, land purchase, planning, design and construction. For further information on Chapter 3.35- Affordable Housing Fund.