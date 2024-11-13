Maui News

Crews respond to brush fire along Kūihelani Highway

November 13, 2024, 11:47 AM HST
Brush fire along the Kūihelani Highway (11:30 a.m., Nov. 13, 2024). PC: Jacob Hara

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire along the Kūihelani Highway in Central Maui. Units are responding to the scene. Witnesses reporting seeing smoke off the highway at around 11:30 a.m.

